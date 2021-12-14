Where is winter ?

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see another day with mostly sunny skies and above normal temperatures. High pressure is responsible for these fall-like temperatures. Conditions are expected to warm into 60s later this week with a few showers. Meanwhile, our pattern will turn colder and a little wintry by early next week, with scattered rain and snow showers. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Cloudy, late rain & snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

