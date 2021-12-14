Advertise With Us
Watchdog: Virginia juvenile justice rehab programs deficient

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A study from Virginia’s nonpartisan watchdog agency found the state isn’t doing enough to prevent young people in the criminal justice system from ending up incarcerated again.

WRIC-TV reports findings from the 100-plus-page review by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that were presented to lawmakers Monday also emphasized disparities across races and regions. Project lead Drew Dickinson told lawmakers that while the number of youth in the system has declined over the last decade, more resources are needed as the focus shifts from punishment to rehabilitation.

The report found that 68% of 1,165 youth released from rehabilitative programs were re-convicted within two years.

