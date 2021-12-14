UVA Miller Center holds panel on COVID-19 response

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Miller Center held a meeting of the minds Tuesday, December 14, bringing together a group representing medical and government agencies to discus the response to the coronavirus.

Panelists looked back at our collective experience from the onset of the pandemic, to the rollout of vaccines, to the new omicron variant. They discussed things we’ve done right, and some things we can still do better.

“It has completely disrupted so many, so many lives. I was talking to somebody last night who made the comment I’m sure we’ve all heard or said, which is we’ve lost track of time in the last two years,” Deval Patrick, the former governor of Massachusetts, said.

Time was a common theme for the panel: from time lost with loved ones, to how much more time will be lost in the pandemic.

“We haven’t really been able to communicate an exit strategy for this problem. When I think about it, you know, we’re two years into this epidemic and we still don’t have what I see as an exit ramp or an exit strategy, and people are getting tired of that,” Carlos del Rio, professor of infectious diseases at Emory University, said.

Another issue: how those responsible for sharing health information could have done better.

“We need to be able to tell people how to do things safely,” del Rio said.

The panel also talked about changes that should be made now with the omicron variant. Key points included easily accessible and free rapid testing.

“The reality is that the rapid tests currently available in our country are prohibitively expensive for the average individual, and we need to make them readily available,” del Rio said.

”What we believe, I think, is that government has a role to play in helping us help ourselves and that helping ourselves and helping each other is essentially what community means,” Patrick said.

