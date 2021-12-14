Advertise With Us
Back On Track
UVA admitting early decision applicants

The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)
The University of Virginia Rotunda and Lawn (FILE)(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:44 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early decision admissions for the University of Virginia are out.

UVA staff members say this is the most-diverse early decision group they have seen. There is also an increase in applications from 2020, because students were able to tour UVA Grounds once again.

“We have admitted students from as far away as Vietnam and Kazakhstan. We have students from Maine and Arkansas and Idaho, and 180 different high schools in Virginia. So I think in this third year, students got a lot more comfortable with it,” Dean of Admissions Greg Roberts said.

The University of Virginia has already started reviewing early-action applications, which are nonbinding. Those decisions should come out late January or early February 2022.

