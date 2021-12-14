Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Sunny and nice

Warmer, then chilly and wintry
By David Rogers
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered another treat from Mother Nature. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the late week and into the start of the weekend. Meanwhile, we get back to normal Sunday. We’ll be watching a southern system that may have the potential to bring rain and snow to the region Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Cloudy, rain and snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
Where is winter ?
NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
NBC29 WEATHER AT SUNRISE
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM