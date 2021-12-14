Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered another treat from Mother Nature. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain above normal through the late week and into the start of the weekend. Meanwhile, we get back to normal Sunday. We’ll be watching a southern system that may have the potential to bring rain and snow to the region Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & nice, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & cold, Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: upper 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Cloudy, rain and snow showers, High: low 40s...Low: around 30

