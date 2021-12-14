Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Shipping company working around the clock to meet holiday demand

By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - The rush is on to get gifts out the door and under the tree before Christmas. A shipping store in Palmyra says it is working hard to meet the demand.

“We had 25 to 30 people in here, we’re seeing a great big volume of people. It’s been a great year so far,” Mailbox Express owner Terry Brown said.

Brown says they ship around 150 to 300 gifts each day during the holiday season.

“We have shipped out anywhere from regular travel trunks to luggage trunks, tools, clothes, candies. Now is the time to be sending homemade cookies,” he said.

Brown says time is ticking if you have not shipped out your presents yet.

“Get here this week. This week and the beginning of next week, and then after the week of the 20th you’re going to be doing second day, third day, and overnight,” Brown said.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space

Latest News

RIVANNA Medical is expanding
RIVANNA Medical awarded government contract, doubling staff size in expansion
(FILE)
UVA professor explains ransomware attacks
Waynesboro City Council and city staff during a retreat at the Brite Transit Hub in...
Waynesboro struggling to recruit, retain employees
Charlottesville Area Transit (FILE)
CAT receives grant to continue fare-free service