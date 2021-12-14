Shipping company working around the clock to meet holiday demand

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - The rush is on to get gifts out the door and under the tree before Christmas. A shipping store in Palmyra says it is working hard to meet the demand.

“We had 25 to 30 people in here, we’re seeing a great big volume of people. It’s been a great year so far,” Mailbox Express owner Terry Brown said.

Brown says they ship around 150 to 300 gifts each day during the holiday season.

“We have shipped out anywhere from regular travel trunks to luggage trunks, tools, clothes, candies. Now is the time to be sending homemade cookies,” he said.

Brown says time is ticking if you have not shipped out your presents yet.

“Get here this week. This week and the beginning of next week, and then after the week of the 20th you’re going to be doing second day, third day, and overnight,” Brown said.

