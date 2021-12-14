RIVANNA Medical awarded government contract, doubling staff size in expansion

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - RIVANNA Medical, a company that designs and creates medical imaging devices, is expanding its operation while also launching a project to create a 3D fracture detection device.

“We’re taking our imaging-based technology and placing it into a medical countermeasure product that will address next mass-casualty trauma situations,” CEO and Co-founder Will Mauldin said Tuesday, December 14.

The Albemarle County-based company was recently awarded a government with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

“BARDA will provide this contract design and development fracture detection diagnosis party will provide him $11.6 million over 24 months and this option for additional funding of up to $65 million,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said.

Ball was onsite to help announce the plans for the BARDA partnership, as well as the expansion.

“RIVANNA’s expansion right here in Albemarle County will aid in the commercialization of its next generation product platforms and these will address large markets in anesthesia, neurology, hematology, and emergency medicine,” Ball said.

The company says it will be investing $260,000 to expand and renovate its site in the county. This project is expected to bring in 18 more jobs to the company.

“What we’re doing is we’re taking a space and we’re adapting it to make work for the next generation business,” Albemarle Co. Board of Supervisors Chair Ned Galloway said. “It’s not just about finding these big massive projects to do, it’s finding a organization like RIVANNA Medical, and saying that’s important to have. That’s what we want to have in our community. Now how do we make that work?”

For Mauldin, this growth is a culmination of 11 years of hard work.

“Sometimes overnight success can take a long while,” he said. “Sometimes it can take years. But today isn’t the end of the journey. Today’s beginning and with this team the world will be hearing a lot more about RIVANNA Medical.”

