Nice Tuesday. More Mild December Days Ahead This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Annual Geminid Meteor shower is set to peak out overnight and before dawn Tuesday. As many as 50 or more meteors per hour expected.

More sunshine Tuesday and above average temperatures for December will continue this week. A warm front approaching Wednesday will bring some clouds and breezy conditions. Widespread 60s for the late week. A storm over the Rockies will track east this week, bringing us our next chance of rain later Friday and into Saturday. Temperatures set to cool down back int he 40s for Sunday and a new storm may impact the region next Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 25-30.

Tuesday: More sunshine and mild. Highs 55-60. Lows around 30.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds, breezy. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild, late showers. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, mild, showers. Highs mid 60s. Lows low 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows around 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs low to mid 40s.

