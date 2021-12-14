MSA team take on pour day for concrete canoe

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Miller School of Albemarle is sending a team of students to compete in a college-level concrete canoe competition. They will be the first high school team to compete on this level.

Over the last few months, working an-hour-and-a-half a day each week day, has lead to pour day. In 56 days the team will know if its concrete mix is strong enough.

“We’re putting all of the concrete from our mix onto the canoe and then we’re going to let it dry out for the next couple months and water it every day,” junior Vivian Eanes said.

After months of designing and calculating the team finally got to pouring concrete.

“Each section we have to create molds for and also do a slump cone test, which is this plastic cone and you fill it to the brim with concrete and then you lift it up and you measure how far the concrete shrinks from the top of the cone and that is the slump cone,” sophomore Cary Worrall said.

The team has had to make some adjustments on the fly. It’s part of the experience and the learning.

“We ordered our pumice, the 50-50 aggregate. We were supposed to use that for a mix but it has not arrived yet and it’s supposed to be arriving Wednesday, so we’re using a fine aggregate,” Eanes said. “I don’t think this will be too much of a setback, because it will actually make pouring a bit easier just because all the rocks and stuff with the 50-50.”

Their fingers are crossed that this will all work. There’s almost no time for a do-over.

“Because we poured it today, and we take it out in the mold in late January, if it completely falls apart we have enough time to just barely make another one for the competition,” Worrall said.

Their 16-foot -long canoe is called Wavemaker. It’ll need to live up to that name given the level of competition they’ll be paddling against.

“I’m excited. I think it’s a bit intimidating, just because it’s a bunch of small high schoolers going against college kids. So I think it’s going to be tough at first, but I think if we work hard, we’ll be able to make it work,” Eanes said.

The next step is a 100 page report the team will work on after winter break leading up to the competition in April.

