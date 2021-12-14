Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-14
Monticello United Soccer Club asks for donations to give kids equipment

By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Monticello United Soccer Club is asking for your help during this season of giving.

The club is collecting gently-used soccer cleats, balls, and other items to help kids play soccer. All of the items they receive will go to the Boys & Girls Club in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.

Rachel Edelstein, a technical director with Monticello United Soccer Club, says each donation can make a huge difference.

“People don’t realize how expensive these small variables are,” Edelstein said. “So that’s what we’re trying to do this holiday season is just help them out so hopefully they can play this spring.”

If you’d like to make a donation, click here.

