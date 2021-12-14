Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies say.(KXII)
By WBTV Web Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter, deputies said.

WBTV reports deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 8.

Detectives say it appeared the man was trying to cut off the exhaust pipe when the car fell off the jack it was boosted on and crushed him.

The sheriff’s office said they hope the man’s death will discourage others who may be involved in similar criminal activities.

“A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a post on Facebook.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space

Latest News

FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard after an...
Sailor accused of burning US warship faces 2nd day in court
The Miller School of Albemarle is sending a team of students to compete in a college-level...
MSA team take on pour day for concrete canoe
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID death toll nears 800,000 to close out year filled with death
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Sheriff: Missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Alabama; suspect arrested