Harrisonburg Housing Assessment increases for 2022

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Real estate taxes will be getting more expensive for some living in Harrisonburg in 2022, after the city saw a 10.5 percent increase in its median residential real estate assessment.

The city’s current real estate tax rate is 90 cents per $100 of assessed property value. If that number remains the same in 2022, residents who received a reassessment of their property value in the mail could be paying several hundred more in real estate taxes next year.

The 2022 real estate tax rate has not yet been set. The city will determine the rate some time in April or May when a proposed city budget will go before city council.

“The thing to keep in mind with the coming year is we have the remainder of the tax increase that has yet to be seen related to the second Harrisonburg High School, when we originally estimated the cost of that project we were looking at anywhere from a 12 to 14 cent tax increase, so far we’ve only seen four of that,” said Michael Parks, Director of Communications for the City of Harrisonburg.

“We know there has to be additional revenue brought in to pay for a second high school, what that number ultimately is going to be we’re not sure, but it’s also not the only need the city has,” Parks added.

The jump in assessed property values comes after the housing market boom that saw the median sales prices of homes in the city and county increase by 12 percent over the last year.

“People are paying more for homes now than they were even six months ago, the market is really hot right now in the city of Harrisonburg, we sent a lot more notices this year than we did in the past,” said Lisa Neunlist, Real Estate Director for the City of Harrisonburg.

Anyone who received a reassessment notice in the mail can appeal to the city real estate department by mail, email or by appointment this week.

“During that appeal process I’m gonna ask you some questions and hopefully get more additional information on why folks feel like that value, their property may be worth more or less than the value we’re proposing,” said Neunlist.

For those concerned with how a potential increase in assessed property value and real estate taxes could affect them, the city offers a number off tax relief options.

The city real estate department asks anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to them.

