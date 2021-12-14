CAT receives grant to continue fare-free service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A grant is allowing Charlottesville Area Transit to remain fare-free for the next four years.

CAT announced Tuesday, December 14, that a $1,066,620 grant from the Commonwealth Transportation Board will help it keep the fixed-route zero-fare model until June 30, 2026.

“This funding will remove a financial barrier for low income individuals who are transit dependent. I want to thank the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation for supporting a fixed-route zero-fare model for our transit system in the City of Charlottesville and portions of urban Albemarle County,” Director of Transit Garland Williams said in Tuesday’s announcement.

“Much appreciation to Mr. Williams and his team for securing the TRIP grant to support a fare-free model for CAT. Fare-free offers an incentive for citizens to use our services to meet their daily needs. Many of our citizens rely on transit day-to-day, and this grant will allow those who need additional support to have one less worry,” Mayor Nikuyah Walker said.

Charlottesville Area Transit has provided a fare-free service since March 2020.

