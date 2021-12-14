CACVB launches redesigned website

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau has launched its new website with an all new design.

The website is a resource for visitors from across the world who want to come to the Charlottesville area. On the website you can find things to do, places to stay, and it includes ways for the bureau’s tourism partners to get business exposure.

“We kind of look at it as the welcome mat, you know,” Director of Marketing & Public Relations Brantley Ussery said.

The redesign makes the website more immersive. It can be found at visitcharlottesville.org.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.