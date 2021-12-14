Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Martin’s host gingerbread house making contest

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and Martin’s hosted a gingerbread house making contest on Monday in Verona.

Six contestants participated and were judged on creativity, theme, and difficulty.

Cake decorator Candice Guilmette was a clear standout and left with bragging rights and a trophy.

“When we come together even in something fun and creative, to do something for other people, to help those in need, it really reminds us of our essential humanity, and our connection to each other and to the community,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank CEO Michael McKee said.

Martin’s donated 100 gingerbread house kits to the food bank, plus $5,000.

Grocery store team members also volunteered at the food bank throughout the day.

