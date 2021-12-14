Albemarle County teenagers’ home project helps thousands through ‘Cville Sock Love’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Albemarle County teenagers have turned a small project into a huge community effort.

The Simpson sisters are back on the ground together spreading some ‘Cville Sock Love’ ahead of the holidays.

The sisters, Lindsay and Lily, ride around in their family van with bins of socks decorated with animals, patterns, colors. They plan to take those socks and donate all of them to various people in need at places like children’s hospitals and shelters.

“They’re so mundane but they can be so fun,” Lindsay said.

We introduced you to the Simpson sisters last December.

“You can do a lot more than you might think,” Lindsay said then.

Perhaps they’ve done more than they even thought they could do.

“We have about double the socks we did last year and we’re not even done yet,” Lily said.

With Lindsay home from college for the holidays, the drop-offs will pick up. On Monday, the sisters gave socks to their church, First United Methodist, to share with people staying under its roof.

“It’s really time-consuming but it’s really worth it,” Lily said.

They said it’s time well spent -- an act of giving during the season that calls for it.

“It really puts it all in perspective, and it makes every second of the work worth it,” Lindsay said. “There’s no feeling like it. It’s amazing.”

If you’re interested in helping Cville Sock Love, you can visit its website here. It also has eight drop boxes for socks across Charlottesville and Albemarle County. Their locations are:

Charlottesville Orthodontics; 1101 E. Jefferson St.

Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry; 1620 Timberwood Blvd. #201 and Spring Creek Office; 70 Jefferson Ct., Zions Crossroads

Moxie Hair & Body Lounge; 612 Preston Ave.

Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop; 3 Elliewood Ave.

Story House Real Estate; 2110 Ivy Rd.

Therapeutic Alliance of Albemarle; 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy., Ste. 130

Virginia Discovery Museum; 524 E. Main St.

