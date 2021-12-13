Woman pleads guilty to helping hide body in homeless camp

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A woman has pleaded guilty to helping hide a dead body in a Virginia homeless encampment and will spend up to five years in prison.

The Winchester Star reports Clara Ann Perdue entered her plea and was sentenced Thursday. The 38-year-old said she assisted Larry Lee Mullenax III in hiding the body of Sarah Michelle Curran, who was killed in a Frederick County camp in July 2020.

An attorney for the county says Perdue helped Mullenax put the body in a sleeping bag, move it to the woods and cover it with towels.

Perdue’s sentence includes time served and she’ll have three years of supervised probation upon release.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.