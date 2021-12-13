Crozet citizens report car break-ins and thefts over the weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Citizens say criminals are after cars and valuables in Crozet. Over the weekend of December 11-12, many people reported car break-ins with items being stolen, some even had their cars stolen altogether.

People who live in Crozet say the West Hall, Park Side Village, and Old Trail seem to be where the most damage was done.

Giovanna Ledford says her car was stolen early Sunday morning and then crashed into a neighbors car and abandoned by the thieves.

“Pretty unsettling at the moment,” she said. “I always lock my car. It’s really unfortunate. I’m a pretty safe person. I always take the right precautions but just unfortunate that it had to happen to me. I never thought that this would happen.”

NBC29 reached out to the Albemarle County Police Department about the incidents but has not heard back yet.

