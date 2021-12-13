Sunny and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After a cold start, a southwest wind will warm temperatures into the 50s today. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day. More of the same can be expected Tuesday. As high pressure drifts east, even warmer conditions can be expected for our late week. Meanwhile, a developing system over the Rockies, will move east, bringing a few showers into the region Friday into Saturday. Behind that system temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & pleasant, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Clouds and sun, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

