Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Officials: Virginia state agency hit with ransomware attack

Virginia State Capitol
Virginia State Capitol(wdbj7)
By SARAH RANKIN and ALAN SUDERMAN Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A Virginia legislative branch agency has been hit by a ransomware attack.

That’s according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office Monday.

Northam’s spokeswoman confirmed the attack on Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Systems.

In a brief statement provided to The Associated Press, Alena Yarmosky said the governor had been briefed on the matter and directed other executive branch agencies to offer help in “assessing and responding to this ongoing situation.”

The division is the state legislature’s information technology agency.

The timing of the attack is particularly problematic, as lawmakers and staff are deep into preparations for a legislative session set to begin in January.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
COVID-19
Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Sunny, breezy and chilly
Rep. Abigail Spanberger Interview
Rep. Spanberger touts veteran-specific benefits of spending bills at virtual town hall
Tim Kaine
Sen. Kaine gives insight into infrastructure bill’s impact on Virginia
University of Virginia Center for Politics "American Democracy Conference"
Impact of ‘Critical Race Theory’ in Virginia race, politics discussed at UVA event
Del. Sally Hudson
Del. Sally Hudson discusses legislating in divided government under Gov. Youngkin