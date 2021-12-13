Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: Here’s how you can help tornado victims

By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.

You can donate directly to the Salvation Army’s disaster relief efforts in Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri by texting HLTORNADO to 51555. Message and data rates apply.

You can also donate online by clicking here. Your entire donation will go toward the disaster relief operation you select, and there are no administrative fees.

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WBRC)

The Salvation Army is allocating resources to the affected states after multiple tornadoes killed at least 75 people in several states, including at least 64 in Kentucky. Dozens are still unaccounted for.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 30 tornadoes touched down as a part of the Dec. 10-11 outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag

Latest News

Kevin is now 21 years old and attends Swarthmore College.
Couple raises child found abandoned in subway station
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin: Democrats should prioritize, curb cost of $2 trillion bill
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Pathologist: Daunte Wright’s gunshot wound wasn’t survivable
Sen. Joe Manchin, right, D-W.V., expresses his concerns Monday on Capitol Hill.
Manchin discusses Build Back Better bill
Humanitarian parole allows for those in Afghanistan who are afraid for their safety to apply to...
Afghan families settling in Charlottesville trying to get others to safety