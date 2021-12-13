Advertise With Us
Former inspector of Virginia nuclear plant pleads guilty of falsifying inspection reports

North Anna Nuclear Power Station. (Source: Dominion Virginia Power)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The former senior resident inspector of the North Anna Nuclear Power Station pleaded guilty to making false statements on inspection reports.

Sixty-year-old Gregory Croon of Tennessee worked for the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and was working at the North Anna plant between 2016 and 2018.

On Monday, Croon pleaded guilty to falsifying inspection reports in federal court.

“The accuracy of NRC inspection reports is critical to the NRC’s oversight of licensees’ safe operation of nuclear power plants around the nation,” said NRC Inspector General Robert J. Feitel. “Croon’s false statements could have jeopardized that safety oversight function.”

Federal officials did not say if there were any short or long-term safety concerns following the investigation, only that the false reports could have jeopardized the safety oversight of the plant.

“The combined efforts of the NRC OIG special agents and our law enforcement partners yielded an appropriate and just result in this case. Nonetheless, it is vital to remember that we must all remain vigilant, watch for fraudulent activity, and report it promptly,” said Feitel.

Croon will be sentenced in March.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

