Cold start, pleasant afternoon
Impressive warming trend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold temperatures to start the work and school day. However, we’ll have above normal conditions throughout the week. High pressure will deliver wall to wall sunshine today and tomorrow. As the jet stream moves north, a significant warm up will take place Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible for the late week and start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Wall to wall sunshine, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, ow: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Friday: Clouds & sun, a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s
