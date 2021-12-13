Cold start, pleasant afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cold temperatures to start the work and school day. However, we’ll have above normal conditions throughout the week. High pressure will deliver wall to wall sunshine today and tomorrow. As the jet stream moves north, a significant warm up will take place Thursday and Friday. A few showers will be possible for the late week and start of the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Wall to wall sunshine, High: upper 50s

Tonight: Mostly clear & seasonal, ow: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50

Friday: Clouds & sun, a few showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: upper 30s

