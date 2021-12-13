Charlottesville categorized as “very high risk” for COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville is now classified in the “very high risk” zone for COVID transmission, even though we have not seen a lot of the omicron variant yet. Doctors say this increase in cases and ultimately deaths was unfortunately expected, and it’s not even at its peak yet.

“The impact of a more transmissible variant is that if you’re not vaccinated, you’re at that much increased risk as omicron sort of comes into the picture,” Dr. Bill Petri with UVA Health said.

Even though that more transmissible variant is not in the picture in Charlottesville yet, the city is still classified as “very high risk” now, which has to do with the delta variant from September.

“We were all sort of hoping that would go back down to nothing, but it has a kind of went down about halfway,” Petri said. “Now, it’s been pretty stable since then and so that’s why we’re so high transmission.”

Deaths are another problem from the rise in cases, and the count is high across the country. With the omicron and delta variant combined, it may continue to rise

“I don’t think we’re at a peak right now. There’s certainly no evidence to say that we’ve reached a peak,” Dr. Costi Sifri with UVA Health said. “If anything, it appears that things are accelerating, and we’re moving now into the December holidays and the new year. So last year, this was a very challenging time.”

Even without the new variant, this was actually expected, especially because of more indoor gatherings.

“With a large wave of infection, no matter how virulent that virus is, that by sheer numbers, we may see a significant spike of hospitalizations and deaths moving into the winter,” Sifri said.

High transmission, Petri says, means we may have to step up mitigation strategies.

“A lot of things that you’ve been doing, that might protect you from getting delta might not necessarily protect you from getting omicron,” Petri said. “Maybe stand further away from people.”

Doctors say the real tool to prevent these deaths, is getting your COVID shot and the booster dose.

“The vaccine is working as well against omicron as it is against delta, which means 90% protection from infection, 90% protection from hospitalizations,” Petri said.

Doctors say though deaths are on the rise right now, there is some hope ahead even with the new variant. They say in South Africa, they have already seen fewer than the expected number of hospitalizations with omicron.

