Central Virginia American Red Cross chapter heading to Kentucky

The Clear Creek Avenue area in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
The Clear Creek Avenue area in Bowling Green, Kentucky.(WXIX)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginians are stepping up to help victims from the recent destructive and deadly line of storms. People from Charlottesville are heading to Kentucky to help with the recovery efforts.

“It’s our responsibility and our opportunity, quite honestly, to be there to help try to make that as helpful as possible,” American Red Cross Central Virginia Chapter Director Bill Brent said.

When tornadoes tore through several states over the weekend, Brent knew he had a job to do.

“I am going to Kentucky. I’ll be leaving either later this evening or tomorrow morning,” he said Monday, December 13. “My role there will be to serve as what they call as deputy assistant director and response and specifically supporting our shelter operations, which we currently have.”

Brent and other volunteers will be spending their holidays together, helping communities get back on their feet.

“Some of the only thing they have right now to hold on to is hope, and it’s our job to make sure that they have some glimpse of that, so they can see hope that they can see light at the end of the tunnel,” Brent said.

