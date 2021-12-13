Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Bridge Progressive Art Initiative’s Give Take Shop opens

By Dryden Quigley
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Bridge Progressive Art Initiative’s Give Take Store is now open and so far, it’s been a success. In the last few weeks people have been dropping off items they think could find a second home.

Now you can go into the store and take whatever you want - for free. You still can bring items to donate, but don’t have to in order to pick up some new finds.

“We get to participate in this in a way where there’s no transaction involved. You come, you take, you give, whatever. No transaction involved. We’re just glad to see smiles on people’s faces,” said Bridge Director Alan Goffinski.

The Give Take Shop is open Wednesdays to Sundays until Christmas.

