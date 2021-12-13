Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Author of “My Monticello” engages with the community

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Debut author Jocelyn Johnson’s book My Monticello is already making an impact in Charlottesville, and beyond.

She teamed up with the Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth Israel to host a community conversation. The talk revolved around the book’s themes including the idea of ownership, the idea of race, and the idea of action. She says she wanted to use this opportunity to view her book through the social justice lens.

“I’m kind of used to the classroom and having that audience,” Johnson said. “It’s really interesting with this book to think about this bigger audience. I think it’s the same thing, whenever someone asks you something, you kind of have to use that opportunity to try to do good.”

Johnson says she is already excited about writing another book.

