Author of “My Monticello” engages with the community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Debut author Jocelyn Johnson’s book My Monticello is already making an impact in Charlottesville, and beyond.

She teamed up with the Social Action Committee of Congregation Beth Israel to host a community conversation. The talk revolved around the book’s themes including the idea of ownership, the idea of race, and the idea of action. She says she wanted to use this opportunity to view her book through the social justice lens.

“I’m kind of used to the classroom and having that audience,” Johnson said. “It’s really interesting with this book to think about this bigger audience. I think it’s the same thing, whenever someone asks you something, you kind of have to use that opportunity to try to do good.”

Johnson says she is already excited about writing another book.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.