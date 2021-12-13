Atlantic Union Bank offers tips for holiday saving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a survey from Roanoke College, 70% of Virginians believe prices will increase as we enter the new year. Roughly 30% said they are worse-off financially than they were in 2020.

Atlantic Union Bank is sharing some tips on how to shop smart and prepare for the new year.

“Avoid the last minute shopping. Budget ahead - so set your budget now so you know exactly how much you want to spend in the coming weeks and check back to it frequently so you don’t over spend. And then its a great time to set a resolution for 2022,” Shawn O’Brien of Atlantic Union Bank said.

O’Brien says creating a spending or saving resolution for the new year can help alleviate holiday spending stress.

