Sun Returns Sunday with Milder Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns on this Sunday. After highs near 70 degrees Saturday, it will be noticeably cooler behind a Cold Front that brought wind swept rain to the region Saturday evening.

The air mass behind the Cold Front is mainly from the Pacific Ocean and not the Arctic. That means it won’t be all that cold. After a frosty start to Monday, expect a milder than average weather pattern for the new work and school week.

A Warm Front Friday may bring a rain shower.

Tracking the next Cold Front due in later on Saturday with some rain showers. Trending cooler for next Sunday. Back to more December levels.

Sunday: Sunshine with less wind. Highs in the cooler upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows 25 to 30 degrees.

Monday: Sunshine with highs 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and still mild. Watching for a possible shower. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower chance at this time. Highs lower 60s.

