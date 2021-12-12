JMU women’s basketball falls 75-68 in OT against West Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison women’s basketball team fell 75-68 in overtime against Big 12 opponent West Virginia on Sunday in Harrisonburg.

Kiki Jefferson hit two free throws with three seconds left to send the game to OT, but the Dukes could never take the lead in the extra session.

Jefferson had 12 points and 7 rebounds for JMU, while Jamia Hazell scored a game-high 19 points.

Jaylin Caroline had six points, four steals, and 12 rebounds.

James Madison (3-7) has lost five games in a row.

The Dukes will be back in action at George Mason on Dec. 20th.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.