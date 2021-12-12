Dukes erase 14-point deficit; JMU Rallies to beat Radford 79-70

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 14 points in the 2nd half, but the Dukes rallied to beat Radford 79-70 on Saturday in Harrisonburg.

The Highlanders used an 11-0 run to take a 42-29 lead at halftime, and they led 51-37 with 14:28 remaining in the 2nd half.

JMU used an 11-0 run of its own to fuel the big comeback, and they took the lead on a 3-pointer by Alonzo Sule with 10:56 remaining.

Sule scored eleven points for the Dukes, while Takal Molson had 14.

Former Albemarle High School and Blue Ridge School star Derrick Jones Jr. had four points and five rebounds for the Highlanders.

James Madison (9-2) is off to its best start since 1986-87, when they started 10-1.

JMU will be back in action at Morgan State on December 21st.

