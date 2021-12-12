Chilly Nights and Pleasant Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It will be a three C night, clear, calm and cold. Areas of frost by dawn under a starry, moonlit sky. With a dry air mass, expect a quick rise in temperature from dawn to afternoon through mid week.

Sunshine and pleasant Monday afternoon.

A few clouds with the sun Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds will turn more southerly mid and late week. This will boost temperatures to well above average levels during the day and night.

Warm Front later on Friday may cause a rain shower. Followed by a Cold Front later on Saturday will also bring a passing shower chance. Not much rainfall is projected. Well under a half inch at this time.

Trending cooler for next Sunday.

Sunday night: Clear, calm and cold with some frost. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Sunny with highs in the 50s.

Monday night: Clear and cold. Lows upper 20s to 30 degrees.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs mid 50s. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a shower chance. Highs upper 60s. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.