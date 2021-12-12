Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention holds annual vigil

By Madison McNamee
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville group gathered on Saturday, December 11 for the ninth year in a row.

The Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention read the names of those who lost their lives at Sandy Hook Elementary School years ago. Since then, the group has been fighting for change.

This year, the group says there was an added amount of emotion because of the recent shooting in Michigan.

“It’s an issue in this country,” co-founder of the Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention Gay Einstein said. “A huge issue in this country, and there are solutions and we need to work. We’re Americans. We can do this. We need to solve this gun violence issue.”

The group says it will continue holding this vigil each year, until the members see some sort of change. If you want to help, you can go to Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice (charlottesvillepeace.org).

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag

Latest News

Kevin Blanchard finishing the race
Inspiring veteran reschedules triathlon to Crozet brewery
YMCA staffers prepping for breakfast with Santa
Santa stops in to Brooks Family YMCA for breakfast
Mother reading to children
Pediatricians offer help to those burnt out from caring for children through COVID-19
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse