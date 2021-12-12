Six-consecutive state titles, and 50 wins in a row for Riverheads

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Riverheads football team won the VHSL Class 1 state championship for the sixth year in a row, as the Gladiators defeated Galax 45-14 on Saturday in Salem.

Sophomore Cayden Cook-Cash rushed for 216 yards and four touchdowns, while junior Luke Bryant had a 174-yards and a score.

“It’s just crazy,” says Cook-Cash. “The team came together, and won another title. It’s just crazy. I love all these seniors. To come out on top on their senior year, just feels so good.”

Senior Noah Smiley says, “I think a lot of it is we just got studs. I mean, Cayden Cook-Cash, and Luke (Bryant), and them, they’re just great, and the offensive line came ready to go.”

Noah Smiley celebrates a tackle for a loss in the state championship game. (wvir)

Riverheads has won 50 games in a row, which is the longest active winning streak in the nation.

The streak is just two games behind the state record, which was set by Phoebus in 2011.

Lane High School, in Charlottesville, went 53 games without a loss from 1962 to 1967. That streak included two ties.

Riverheads is the first program in the history of the VHSL to win six-straight championships, which breaks the previous record of five, which the Gladiators set last season.

Head coach Robert Casto says, “It’s really hard to believe that any program can win six in a row. I don’t care what level you’re on. It’s just mind-boggling that we’ve been able to stay as consistent as we have, and being in seven state championships, and winning six of them, in a row, it’s really amazing.”

