Warm & Windy Saturday. Strong Cold Front Brings Evening Showers/Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm, windy Saturday to unfold and by late afternoon into the evening a line of showers and possible storms. All of this in advance of an approaching cold front, from a big storm tracking to our north. High temperatures Saturday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind gusts over 25-35 mph are likely. A Wind Advisory is posted for the Blue Ridge and portions of the viewing area. Gusts of 40-55 mph. Secure loose or not so secured outdoor objects. The best opportunity for rain is expected by Saturday 4 PM to 9 PM from west ot east across the region. Showers, possible embedded storms, and gusty winds during this time. Localized damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Overall rain amounts, a half inch or less.

Sunshine and cooler for Sunday, but more seasonable. Most of next week is trending dry with milder temperatures.

Tonight: Few showers. Mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall a little and then hold steady or rise again by dawn. 40s and 50s overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm and windy. Late PM showers develop. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday night: Evening showers, isolated storms. and gusty winds. Drier and cooler overnight. Lows mid 30s to around 40.

Sunday: Sunshine and brisk. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Sunshine with highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low to mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.