Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Santa stops in to Brooks Family YMCA for breakfast

By Dominga Murray
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA opened up for a special visitor on Saturday, December 11.

Pancakes and eggs hit the grill for a breakfast with Santa Claus.

Parents and children came out to take pictures and get into the holiday spirit.

“We’ve had a great morning, lots of kids have come in. They’ve had a great breakfast and then the parents have taken them over here and a lot of them have done very well to get their pictures taken.”

Families enjoyed the event and many said they’ll be back next year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag

Latest News

Sign at the vigil
Charlottesville Coalition for Gun Violence Prevention holds annual vigil
Kevin Blanchard finishing the race
Inspiring veteran reschedules triathlon to Crozet brewery
Mother reading to children
Pediatricians offer help to those burnt out from caring for children through COVID-19
Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse