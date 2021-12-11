Santa stops in to Brooks Family YMCA for breakfast

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Brooks Family YMCA opened up for a special visitor on Saturday, December 11.

Pancakes and eggs hit the grill for a breakfast with Santa Claus.

Parents and children came out to take pictures and get into the holiday spirit.

“We’ve had a great morning, lots of kids have come in. They’ve had a great breakfast and then the parents have taken them over here and a lot of them have done very well to get their pictures taken.”

Families enjoyed the event and many said they’ll be back next year.

