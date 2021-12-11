Advertise With Us
PVCC’s ‘Let There Be Light’ exhibit moves to Downtown Mall on Saturday

By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At Piedmont Virginia Community College Friday night, Charlottesville-area families got a chance to enjoy artwork and the company of others.

“Our artists have created amazing artworks and they’re going to glow and bring joy to everybody, I think,” said PVCC Co-Curator and Gallery Director Fenella Belle.

This year’s festivities were a treat after last year followed a hybrid model with drive-through options. There were many lessons learned from last year’s element, including making the event on the Downtown Mall a tradition. That’s where the second leg of the show will take place on Saturday.

“The downtown version brings out different artists, so it expands our artists, but what it really does is expand our audience,” Belle said.

Friday, there was a chance for work from artists across Virginia to be shown. That included a mobile exhibit that came from Richmond on a tractor-trailer, courtesy of the Virginia Fine Arts Museum.

“We can see pretty much anything on a computer screen, but there’s a real big difference when you see the actual work right in front of you,” Sean Kane said. Kane is the museum’s On The Road coordinator. “You really get that connection with the artists, you can see the brush strokes.”

Saturday’s event on the Downtown Mall will be held from 6-9 p.m.

For a full agenda of artwork, locations, and activities, click here.

