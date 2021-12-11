JMU beats Montana 28-6; Advances to FCS Semifinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team has advanced to the semifinals of the FCS Playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years, as the 3-seed Dukes defeated 6-seed Montana 28-6 on Friday night at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The victory was JMU’s 13th consecutive postseason win on its home field, as well as the 100th win of head coach Curt Cignetti’s coaching career.

Cole Johnson completed 17-of-24 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns for the Dukes, and Latrele Palmer rushed for 167 yards and a score.

James Madison will take on the winner of 2-seed North Dakota State and 7-seed ETSU next weekend.

