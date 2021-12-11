How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and organizations have taken the initiative to help those affected.

Here’s how to get involved:

Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund: Governor Beshear has established the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to assist those impacted by the tornados. All donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating.

Kentucky Red Cross: The nonprofit organization is taking donations for Mayfield’s recovery. The Red Cross and their partners are working around the clock to help those in need and make sure everyone has a safe place to stay, food to eat, critical relief supplies, emotional support and comfort.

Kentucky Blood Center: Giving blood is an opportunity to give to the community in a very real way. Even though the process is simple and doesn’t require much time at all, people in those communities still need regular blood donors. Visit their website for more information about donating blood to those in need.

KEDC (Kentucky Education Development Corporation): They are assisting by stuffing buses and vans with toys, water, etc. for the Western KY tornado victims. They are collecting donations all week and hope to deliver their collections on Monday the 20th. Starting Monday through Friday of next week, KEDC is accepting donations at their Ashland office (904 Rose Road, Ashland) and Lexington Office (118 James Court Ste 60).

Kentucky Branded: The local clothing shop recently released a new shirt for sale on their website that will have 100% of the net proceeds being donated to affected communities in Western Kentucky.

Shop Local: They immediately went into action this morning and created new Kentucky Strong shirts to raise funds for those affected by the tornadoes. They will be donating 100% of the net proceeds from these tees to the State of Kentucky’s Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund (still being established) to directly help those affected.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief: More than 2,500 individuals are trained as Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief workers. Volunteers can staff feeding units designed to deliver thousands of hot meals on short notice; move in with chainsaws to help remove debris; do the dirty work of helping families remove mud from flooded homes; and provide many other disaster relief services. They are currently taking donations towards disaster relief efforts in the aftermath of Western Kentucky tornadoes.

Davis H. Elliot: The company has mobilized utility line workers from across their operating area to assist in restoring power to those impacted by the events of last night. They are prepared to aid in the recovery efforts, and help return the affected communities to a sense of normalcy as quickly as possible.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office: They will be accepting items to help the citizens of Mayfield/Graves County, who are displaced and suffering from last night’s tornadoes. Any items should be non-perishable and/or unused. Donations will be accepted by the end of this Thursday the 16th and delivered on Friday. Any cash donations made will be given to the Graves County Sheriff, who will distribute them as needed. All donations should be delivered to the Sheriff’s office between Monday and Thursday (7am to 5pm).

Mayfield Police Department: They’re currently taking donations, which can be dropped off at Northside Baptist Church (611 W Lockridge St). Items that are needed include, men’s/women’s/children’s clothing, coats/sweatshirts/jackets, socks, underwear, cleaning supplies and hygiene items.

Winchester Police Department: They will be collecting items to be taken to hard hit areas in Western Kentucky. Any items will be accepted but the main items needed will be water, non-perishable food, and cleaning supplies. All items can be dropped off by Monday evening at Winchester PD (16 S. Maple Street).

Georgetown Fire Department: They are now working with Emergency Management to gather resources and we plan to provide more assistance as needed. They are also collecting donations at all 3 of their locations. Please keep those affected by this devastation in your thoughts and prayers, as well as the emergency responders as they provide help.

We will be updating the list as more organizations continue to promote their efforts to help.

