Gusty Winds Overnight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The rain is gone as a Cold Front sweeps east! There was a half inch or less of rainfall from this storm system. Winds Saturday into Saturday gusted 30 to 50 mph! Temperatures drop through the 40s and 30s overnight. Cooler and drier outlook into Sunday. Sunshine returns with decreasing winds.

The air mass behind the Cold Front is mainly from the Pacific Ocean and not the Arctic. That means it won’t be all that cold. After a frosty start to Monday, expect a milder than average weather pattern for the new week.

Tracking the next Cold Front due in perhaps later on next weekend.

Saturday overnight: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the 30s to 40 degrees.

Sunday: Sunshine with less wind. Highs in the cooler upper 40s to lower 50s.

Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

Monday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Sunshine with highs in the upper 50s. Lows mid 30s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Lows near 40.

Thursday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and still mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower chance at this time. Highs lower 60s.

