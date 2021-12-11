Gusty Wind Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A mild and windy Saturday to unfold. By mid/late afternoon into the evening, a line of showers and possible thunder will arrive from the west.

All of this in advance of an approaching Cold Front. High temperatures Saturday in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind gusts over 25-35 mph are likely. A Wind Advisory is posted for the Blue Ridge and portions of the viewing area. Gusts of 40-55 mph. Secure loose or not so secured outdoor objects. Showers, possible embedded storms and gusty winds during this the mid to late afternoon into the mid evening hours west to east. Localized damaging wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Overall rain amounts will be a half inch or less.

Sunshine and cooler for Sunday and more seasonable. Most of next week is trending dry with milder than average December temperatures.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, milder and becoming windy. Showers developing this afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday night: Evening showers, isolated storms and gusty winds. Drier and colder late. Lows lower 30s to around 40.

Sunday: Sunshine and brisk. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Sunshine with highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy and warm. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, mild. Highs low to mid 60s.

