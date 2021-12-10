Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Valley residents decorate Christmas tree to remember Khaleesi Cuthriell

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Information about Khaleesi Cuthriell’s disappearance was released Sept. 10, three months ago.

A memorial now stands at 158 N Delphine Ave. in Waynesboro, and community members are invited to add to it.

Robert Roper and Jessica Jackson put up a Christmas tree to celebrate the child’s birthday and Christmas, and they’re asking for help with decorating it. The Christmas tree, adorned with purple lights and ornaments, is a reminder that the community won’t forget her.

“It’s the least we could do for her to show support,” said Jackson.

The community has rallied behind Khaleesi’s story, standing together to honor her memory and raise awareness. Support is often driven through Facebook groups, many titled with the girl’s name.

“You don’t really hear a lot of that stuff local. It’s like one of those things. I have a child her age, and I’ve never experienced anything hit this close to home,” said Jackson.

Roper and Jackson said they want to spread the word about the case.

“We just want to get the word out, spread the word nationwide and get more answers than what we have now,” said Roper.

They said they’d like to see more support from the community.

“There are some people that even I work with that don’t even know the story, and I’m like, ‘how do you not know?’” said Jackson.

Khaleesi was last seen by her family in January when she was in the care of Candi Royer and Travis Brown, and, since then, investigators determined the girl is likely dead.

Both Royer and Brown are charged with child abuse and neglect.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Gov. Northam announced $277 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of...
Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities
PVCC's Let There Be Light
PVCC’s ‘Let There Be Light’ exhibit moves to Downtown Mall on Saturday
The University of Virginia School of Medicine
UVA School of Medicine students thank anatomical donors for their contributions