UVA researchers suggest fecal transplant could save thousands from harmful illness

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Half a million Americans develop an illness called C. diff per year, and about 30,000 of those people die from it.

It’s a life-threatening infection that mainly impacts hospitals and nursing homes as a result of long-term antibiotic use.

Researchers with the University of Virginia Health System are working to help those impacted by the illness, by transplanting fecal matter from healthy individuals into those who are sick. This process can be compared to a colonoscopy.

“This illuminates some new ways to treat C. diff, using bacteria to restore healthy bacteria communities in the colon and it helps us understand the immune responses that are needed,” said Chelsea Marie, an assistant professor of medicine with the university.

Marie says the transplants help increase the diversity of microorganisms found in our body, which makes it easier for our body to heal from infection.

