Tracking Strong Cold Front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More clouds on this Friday. After a chilly start, temperatures rebound to above average levels for this time of year this afternoon through Saturday afternoon. Only a sprinkle or passing rain shower chance today into Saturday.

Feeling like spring Saturday afternoon with a southwest breeze ahead of a strong Cold Front This front will produce severe weather Friday night over the lower Ohio and mid Mississippi Valley! At the same, a snowstorm will impact portions of the northern Plains and northern Great Lakes region. Tracking the progress of this storm system for our region. Gusty rains and even an isolated thunderstorm will arrive Saturday evening west to east. Localized damaging winds can’t be ruled out. A half inch of rain or less is expected.

Trending cooler with sunshine returning Sunday.

Overall it’s a milder than average and drier outlook for next week. Winter weather on hold for the next week or two.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a passing sprinkle or shower chance this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall a little and then hold steady or rise again by dawn. 40s and 50s overnight. Slight shower chance.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder with a southwest wind. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Stray shower chance during the day.

Saturday night: Evening rain and gusty winds. Drier and cooler overnight. Lows mid 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday: Sunshine and brisk. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Monday: Sunshine with highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 50s. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows lower 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s.

