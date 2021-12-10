Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-10
Three Charlottesville sisters giving back this holiday season

Nya and Zee Bryant share their holiday mutual aid plan.
Nya and Zee Bryant share their holiday mutual aid plan.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Three sisters are supporting and giving back to the community this holiday season.

The Bryant sisters are holding a toy drive, as well as collecting items for hot meals and care packages. Last year, they raised more than $8,000 for families in Charlottesville. They are so far supporting 13 children this year, with the goal of $5,000.

“We are trying to give back to our community and providing mutual aid to those who are in need, or those who could just use a little extra help around the holiday time. We are focusing on families and also the unhoused community in downtown Charlottesville,” Youth activist and organizer Zee Bryant said.

“Make sure that you’re thinking of those who may not be able to spend Christmas with their family, because a lot of people have lost family members or anyone close to them through the pandemic and so it’s important that you remember that not everyone has family to spend the holidays,” Youth activist and organizer Nya Bryant said. “If you can give a little, give a little.”

Donations can be made through Venmo or by emailing nbryant770@gmail.com to set up a time to drop off items. The sisters’ Venmo accounts are: NBRYANT770 or ZBRYANT01. Donations can also be made on Cashapp to $NYAB14 or $ZYAHNAB.

