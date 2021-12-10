Advertise With Us
Staunton delays decision on Augusta courthouse move

Staunton City Council during a meeting Thursday night at City Hall in downtown Staunton.
By Tara Todd
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County wants to move its courts out of downtown Staunton and into Verona.

Thursday night, Staunton City Council postposed its decision on whether or not to stand behind the county.

Augusta County has offered to give Staunton the two courthouses and three other neighboring properties in exchange for its support seeking legislation that would allow for a referendum next November.

Council voted 6-1 to delay its vote until after Augusta County voters decide if that’s what they want.

“We just don’t have enough information at this point to know what the city would be taking on if we did get these buildings from a financial standpoint,” Staunton Councilwoman Amy Darby said. “And I just don’t think that’s looking out for the best interests of Staunton right now.”

Vice Mayor Mark Robertson stood alone in his vote, saying it’s a big mistake not to enter into the agreement and risk losing the properties.

