Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78

Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont, Ill.(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesmith died Friday at the age of 78, according to multiple reports.

His family told Rolling Stone in a statement that he had died of natural causes at his home and surrounded by family.

Nesmith was in his early 20s when he joined the show “The Monkees,” a Beatles-inspired comedy series about four members of a hit rock band. Sporting a green wool cap, he played “the quiet Monkee” alongside co-stars Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork.

The band would go on to genuine musical success, with several hit albums.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

