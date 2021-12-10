Advertise With Us
date 2021-12-10
Massanutten Resort to open for 2021-22 ski season

WHSV file image of the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort from December 2017
WHSV file image of the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort from December 2017(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MASSANUTTEN, Va. (WHSV) - Massanutten Resort, a ski resort in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, has announced it will open its slopes to skiers and snowboarders for the 2021-2022 winter season December 11.

With this year marking 50 years of snow sports at Massanutten, guests are being offered limited-time promotions and new additions, including updates to the facilities, improved snowmaking equipment and technological advancements making it easier for guests to plan and enjoy a ski day.

“After 50 years of making memories on the Massanutten slopes, we are honored to give back to the guests who visit us each year,” said Matthias Smith, general manager at Massanutten Resort. “We’ve improved our slopes and now offer even better adventures for our visitors to experience during the 2021-2022 season and in the years to come.”

From skiing and snowboarding to ice skating and snow tubing, Smith says there is something for everyone to enjoy at Massanutten this winter, and this season is set to be the “best yet” with a range of 50th anniversary celebrations and upgrades. Special events and offers include:

For more information on the Resort’s 2021-22 winter programming, visit www.MassResort.com/Winter, download the Resort App or call 540-289-9441.

