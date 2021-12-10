Loaves & Fishes looking for donations to serve Afghan refugee community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Albemarle County says there was an uptick in people in need of food in November. As the holiday season continues, and as more people may feel compelled to donate, the pantry is asking people to donate items that can cater toward Charlottesville’s growing refugee community.

“One of the things that we kind of forget is that Charlottesville’s a big settling point for a lot of different cultures who’ve moved here. Right now, we’re seeing a lot of Afghan settlers. So we want to be able to offer them foods they’re familiar with,” said Jane Colony Mills, the pantry’s director.

Some of those items include dried beans like lentils and garbanzo beans, and spices, as well as other things you wouldn’t normally find in a food pantry, like halal meats.

But it’s more than just food that the pantry is looking for. Monetary donations are always encouraged. SNAP benefits do not cover the costs of personal care items or diapers, which the pantry is also collecting.

The pantry is serving anywhere from 75 to 100 households per day. Many of those are refugee families.

“If somebody happens to be going to Costco and finds some Halal chicken, that would be a gift for someone who’s moved here from Afghanistan, and doesn’t have a job yet and doesn’t have a car to get to the grocery. It would be lovely to share that,” Mills said.

Mills is reminding people that the need doesn’t stop when the holidays do, encouraging people to donate throughout the year.

