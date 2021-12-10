Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

Loaves & Fishes looking for donations to serve Afghan refugee community

Loaves and Fishes is looking for food items to serve Afghan refugees coming into the community...
Loaves and Fishes is looking for food items to serve Afghan refugees coming into the community who may be in need.(WVIR)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry in Albemarle County says there was an uptick in people in need of food in November. As the holiday season continues, and as more people may feel compelled to donate, the pantry is asking people to donate items that can cater toward Charlottesville’s growing refugee community.

“One of the things that we kind of forget is that Charlottesville’s a big settling point for a lot of different cultures who’ve moved here. Right now, we’re seeing a lot of Afghan settlers. So we want to be able to offer them foods they’re familiar with,” said Jane Colony Mills, the pantry’s director.

Some of those items include dried beans like lentils and garbanzo beans, and spices, as well as other things you wouldn’t normally find in a food pantry, like halal meats.

But it’s more than just food that the pantry is looking for. Monetary donations are always encouraged. SNAP benefits do not cover the costs of personal care items or diapers, which the pantry is also collecting.

The pantry is serving anywhere from 75 to 100 households per day. Many of those are refugee families.

“If somebody happens to be going to Costco and finds some Halal chicken, that would be a gift for someone who’s moved here from Afghanistan, and doesn’t have a job yet and doesn’t have a car to get to the grocery. It would be lovely to share that,” Mills said.

Mills is reminding people that the need doesn’t stop when the holidays do, encouraging people to donate throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
FILE: Clemson's Tony Elliott after win over Florida State
Reports indicate UVA’s negotiations with Tony Elliott hit a snag

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
Gov. Northam announced $277 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities as part of...
Gov. Northam proposes increase of funding for historically Black colleges, universities
PVCC's Let There Be Light
PVCC’s ‘Let There Be Light’ exhibit moves to Downtown Mall on Saturday
The University of Virginia School of Medicine
UVA School of Medicine students thank anatomical donors for their contributions