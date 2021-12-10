Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Virginia Lottery Holiday Cheer
Advertisement

IHOP server surprised with $10K in tips in Atlanta

By Brooks Baptiste and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A server in Atlanta who is going through hard times was happy to receive a $40 tip from a satisfied customer on a meal that wasn’t even $30.

According to WGCL, the customer, however, didn’t think that was enough so she sent Jazmine Castillo $500 through Cash App and implored her social media friends to donate.

Rita Williams was dining at a busy IHOP when she saw Castillo was stretched thin, according to the post. She says Castillo remained kind, patient and professional while managing each table.

“If you guys feel it in your heart, let’s bless her and surprise her and put in the Cash App IHOP blessing - and 20 minutes later I’m getting all these notifications on Instagram and Facebook that says done, done, done, done, done,” Williams said.

Within a span of 20 minutes, Castillo noticed her phone kept dinging.

“I hear the notifications,” Castillo said. “I don’t usually get Cash Apps; I didn’t know what was going on.”

Within one week, complete strangers donated about $10,000 to the server.

Castillo calls Williams her angel, saying the early Christmas gift couldn’t have come at a better time.

“I had a couple of bills overdue, I am not going to lie, I just paid those and my rent,” Castillo said. “My mom is sick, she just got out of the hospital Thanksgiving Day. Her medicine and hospital bills. And I can finally help with that. It’s hard.”

Williams said she’s beyond happy for Castillo.

“I don’t think it could’ve happened to a better person,” Williams said.

Castillo said on average it would take about seven or eight tables to make $40 in tips.

Copyright 2021 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular chain may be opening another location in Albemarle County.
Popular chain may be coming to Hollymead Town Center
Cornell Strother (left) is fighting for his life following a stroke that damaged his brain stem
Woodberry Forest football coach fighting for life at UVA Medical Center
Local health leaders watch for omicron
First case of Omicron variant found in Virginia
Siren opens Thursday, Dec. 9
New restaurant taking over former Shebeen space
Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is being reported as a top candidate for a pair of...
Clemson OC Tony Elliott arrives in Cville, could he be UVA’s new coach?

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Court won’t stop Texas abortion ban, but OKs clinics’ suit
(FILE)
Virginia Beach schools evaluating concerns over 6 books
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
LIVE: Biden delivers closing remarks, to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Mike Nesmith, of The Monkees, performs on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Rosemont Theatre in...
Michael Nesmith of The Monkees dies at age 78
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’